Forecasters warn heat index may reach 118 degrees in Upper Valley

With heat index values forecast to reach as high as 115, the National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a heat advisory for Cameron, Willacy, Kenedy, Brooks and Jim Hogg counties.

It has also issued an excessive heat watch for Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata counties where heat index values could reach 118 degrees on Tuesday.

Both advisories are in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say the hot temperatures and high humidity will cause the heat index values in Cameron and Willacy counties to reach 111 to 115 degrees. They say a few locations could surpass 115 degrees during the peak times between 1 to 4 p.m.

They advice everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun if possible. Also check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and the young.