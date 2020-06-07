San Benito man dies in fatal crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle that left one man dead and four women hospitalized.

According to the news release, the fatal crash occurred at about 4:18 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 4 and Lyndon B. Johnson Boulevard in Brownsville.

A preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified man was reversing a semi-trailer onto a grass portion off the highway, as San Benito native Carlos Javier Venegas, 36, was driving a GMC Sierra west on State Highway 4.

It’s unclear how fast Venegas was driving, but he collided with the rear portion of the trailer. He was accompanied by four female passengers.

Venegas died at the scene and the four women were transported to Valley Baptist Hospital in Brownsville and Harlingen. DPS troopers did not release the women’s identities.