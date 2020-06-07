Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Second Edinburg protest shows community impassioned by Black Lives Matter movement Delcia Lopez - June 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt A cross illuminates in the background from the First Christian Church with a crowd of over 1,000 protesters decrying the death of George Floyd gathered near Edinburg City Hall, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Demonstrators protest in front of Edinburg City Hall, over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Protests continue throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A protestor wears an American Flag with the words “Say Their Names” written on it during a peaceful protest at Edinburg City Hall, on Saturday, June,6, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com Demonstrators gather in front of Edinburg City Hall during a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A woman holds a sign during a peaceful protest at Edinburg City Hall on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A protester kneels at Edinburg City Hall, on Saturday, June, 6, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Demonstrators protest on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in front of Edinburg City Hall, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Demonstrators gather in front of Edinburg City Hall during a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Valley law enforcement host breakfast for public Arguing new evidence, defense attorneys call 2007 Donna murder conviction into question McAllen native named San Antonio Artist of the Year As feral pigs continue their spread, destruction increases Mission school district addresses racist social media post