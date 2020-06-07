Thirty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 over a two-day period, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Sunday, bringing the total here to 733.

The ages of the new cases range from people in their 20s to people in their 70s and come from McAllen, Donna, Mercedes, Weslaco, Pharr, Edinburg, Hidalgo, Mission, Alamo, San Juan, and Palmview. The cities for three cases were undisclosed.

The number of people in hospitals has increased over the past few days. Thirty-eight people were in area hospitals, with three of them in intensive care units.

“The large number of people in the hospital reminds us how dangerous this virus is,” Cortez said. “As we have said before, this disease has not gone away and people must be careful in the public and around crowds.”

On Sunday, no individuals were released from isolation; the total of those released remains at 421.

As of Sunday night, the county has administered 22,787 COVID-19 tests, with 20,606 tests returning negative and 1,448 test results pending.

Of the 22,787 tests administered, county officials say the state and the Texas National Guard helped test 352 individuals during a three-day period.

Of the 733 confirmed cases, only 300 were reported to be active.

Hidalgo County officials said more testing is a part of the reason why infections are rising.