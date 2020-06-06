Starr Co. reports first COVID-19 death

Starr County reported its first COVID-19 related death Saturday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I (have) to announce our first COVID-19 related fatality,” stated Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority.

He added that out of respect for the family, he would not be releasing anymore information until they gave consent to do so.

On Friday, the county reported they had a total of 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

Earlier Saturday, officials with the Department of State Health Services reported four new cases in Willacy County, raising their total to 32.

Those patients include a teenage boy who contracted the disease through the community, a woman in her 60s who had contact with an individual who previously tested positive, a woman in her 50s who acquired it through the community, and a boy — whose age was described as 10 or under — who had contact with a person who tested positive.