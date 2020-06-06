McAllen ISD police officer G. Del Angel and Alton police Lt. George Ibarra fill bags with breakfast biscuits during Breakfast with our local Peace Officer at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
G. Del Angel an officer with McAllen ISD during Breakfast with our local Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Alton police chief Jonathan Flores and PalmHurst chief Michael Vela, pass out free breakfast to nearby businesses during Breakfast with our Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Athena Brown,7, asks Lt. George Ibarra an Alton police officer for a picture during Breakfast with our Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Local police officers prepare breakfast during the Breakfast with our local Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Gabriel Fuentes chef at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen during Breakfast with our local Peace Officers on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Valley law enforcement host a breakfast for the public at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

