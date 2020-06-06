Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Valley law enforcement host breakfast for public Delcia Lopez - June 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen ISD police officer G. Del Angel and Alton police Lt. George Ibarra fill bags with breakfast biscuits during Breakfast with our local Peace Officer at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com G. Del Angel an officer with McAllen ISD during Breakfast with our local Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Alton police chief Jonathan Flores and PalmHurst chief Michael Vela, pass out free breakfast to nearby businesses during Breakfast with our Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Athena Brown,7, asks Lt. George Ibarra an Alton police officer for a picture during Breakfast with our Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Local police officers prepare breakfast during the Breakfast with our local Peace Officers at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Gabriel Fuentes chef at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen during Breakfast with our local Peace Officers on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Valley law enforcement host a breakfast for the public at Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen on Saturday, June, 6,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arguing new evidence, defense attorneys call 2007 Donna murder conviction into question McAllen native named San Antonio Artist of the Year As feral pigs continue their spread, destruction increases Mission school district addresses racist social media post Vela introduces Biden at Texas Dem convention