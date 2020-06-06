Twenty-nine more people in Cameron County were confirmed Saturday to have tested positive for COVID-19, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said in a news release.

The individuals reside in Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, San Benito and Santa Rosa. Their ages range from 1 to 77.

These new positives are linked to a previous case, with the exception of nine. Eight cases were transmitted through community spread and only one case was travel related.

The total number of cases for Cameron County is now 892.

With an additional 13 cases reported to have recovered, this brings the total number of recoveries to 628.

In addition, Cameron County Public Health is continuing to work with three nursing home facilities facing COVID-19 outbreaks — the Veranda Nursing Home and Windsor Atrium, both in Harlingen; and Spanish Meadows in Brownsville.

Veranda Nursing Home reported 34 employees and 63 residents who tested positive, including the 11 deaths related to COVID-19 previously reported. The Windsor Atrium has also reported 39 employees and 61 residents have tested positive, including the 16 previously reported deaths.

Spanish Meadows, which has not seen any fatalities, reported six employees and 11 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, Starr County reported its first COVID-19 related death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I (have) to announce our first COVID-19 related fatality,” stated Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority.

He added that out of respect for the family, he would not be releasing anymore information until they gave consent to do so.

Vazquez also announced on Saturday that the county had an additional four cases of COVID-19 confirmed — three men ages 18, 42 and 30, and one 60-year-old woman.

Earlier Saturday, officials with the Department of State Health Services reported four new cases in Willacy County, raising their total to 32.

Those patients include a teenage boy who contracted the disease through the community, a woman in her 60s who had contact with an individual who previously tested positive, a woman in her 50s who acquired it through the community, and a boy — whose age was described as 10 or under — who had contact with a person who tested positive.