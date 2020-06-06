$17,000 bond for man wielding chainsaw at protesters in McAllen

A man who was seen shouting and brandishing a chainsaw at Black Lives Matter protesters downtown McAllen on Friday was arraigned Saturday and is being held on bonds totaling $17,000.

The individual, Daniel Pena, 44, was charged with four counts of deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, also a class A misdemeanor.

Pena was arrested by McAllen police after the incident occurred Friday afternoon.

A video of the incident was spread widely. Such was the reaction that at one point Friday, “McAllen” was trending on Twitter with tens of thousands of tweets about the subject.

Mayor Jim Darling referenced the incident in a statement on social media Friday.

“The ‘chainsaw man’ has been arrested. We will not tolerate such conduct in our City of McAllen,” Darling wrote. “We apologize to the protesters that were threatened by him. That is not what we do or who we are!”

