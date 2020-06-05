EDINBURG — A record-breaking 218 UTRGV student-athletes earned spots on the Spring Athletic Director’s Honor Roll by achieving and maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 or higher with a record 68 student athletes earning a perfect 4.0 GPA, the UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced in a new release Thursday.

Additionally, 147 UTRGV student-athletes recorded a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn Dean’s List recognition.

As a whole, the Vaqueros collective athletic department — which includes 242 student athletes — spring GPA was 3.48, which is also believed to be the highest single-semester GPA in department history.

“This was one of the most disruptive semesters we have ever seen, but our student-athletes were a beacon of light,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said in a written statement. “Our young people put in a tremendous amount of work, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished.”

Each of UTRGV’s 16 athletic programs achieved team-wide GPAs above 3.0 with five — volleyball, men’s soccer, women’s tennis and both golf teams — landing 100% of their student athletes on the Spring AD’s Honor Roll.

The UTRGV women’s track & field program had the most student athletes named to the AD Honor Roll (34), while the men’s track & field team finished right behind (32).

Women’s tennis recorded the athletic department’s top GPA at 3.84, while volleyball was close behind with 3.80. The men’s soccer team paced the men’s programs with a 3.66 mark.

The UTRGV women’s soccer team had the most 4.0 GPAs with 11, which accounts for half of the squad. Men’s track & field was right behind with 10 perfect GPAs.

Women’s tennis had a department-high 57.14% (4-of-7) of its student athletes earn perfect GPAs, while men’s soccer led all men’s teams with 29.63% (8-of-27) of its roster earning 4.0 GPAs.

Conque also thanked and commended the work of UTRGV’s many coaches and academic advisors who helped raise the department’s academic achievement despite the difficulties of a semester interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our team worked day and night to make sure our student-athletes, who are currently spread out in different time zones across the globe, had everything they needed to succeed,” he said in the written statement.