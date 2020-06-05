Three arraigned in Edinburg stabbing, shooting incident

The Edinburg Police Department has arrested the final suspect involved in a stabbing and shooting incident that took place at a motel in Edinburg Wednesday.

All three men made their initial appearances in court this afternoon.

Cornelio Mata Jr., 26, is facing one count of capital murder and was assessed a bond of $1 million. He sustained no injuries during the incident and was arrested Thursday in Pharr.

Stephen Santos, 34, is facing one count of capital murder with bond set at $1 million. He is also facing one count of evading arrest following a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a minor accident. He was given a $100,000 bond in that incident.

Jeffrey Vargas Estremera, 24 is facing two counts of attempted murder with a bond of $500,000.

Both Estremera and Santos sustained gunshot injuries to the leg and were treated at a local hospital before being released to police custody.

A 29-year-old man was also involved in the incident, but he succumbed to stab wounds on Thursday. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

“All suspects involved in the incident are in police custody,” police said via a news release Friday. “This is an active investigation still and more information will be released at a later date.”

Police received a call at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday about an incident on the 1200 block of East Canton Road in which two people were stabbed and one person was shot.