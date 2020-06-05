RGV DA Coalition releases statement on George Floyd’s death

The Rio Grande Valley District Attorney Coalition has released a statement on the killing of George Floyd and the protests that are occurring across the Valley and nation.

Floyd died May 25 at the hands of four now fired Minneapolis police officers.

A portion of the statement reads, “It is wrong that a helpless man was choked to death begging for his life with a knee jammed into his neck by a man who swore he would protect him and the good people of Minneapolis. We are unaware of any known law enforcement technique or precedent that justifies Officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on throat of Mr. Floyd and ignoring his pleas for help that he could not breathe.”

The statement also states that the coalition is aware of the rioting and looting happening across the state and United States and has been in contact with local law enforcement.

“We and all Law Enforcement agree and will respect peaceful assemblies that are expressions of our protected constitutional rights. This is not the case for criminality. We condemn the actions of those who defile the memory of Mr. Floyd by committing theft, arson and violence in response to his tragic death. Bad actors will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The RGV DA Coalition is compromised of district attorneys Luis V. Saenz, Ricardo Rodriguez, Omar Escobar Jr. and Annette Hinojosa. The coalition focuses on strengthening relationships and communications between their respective offices, law enforcement and Valley citizens.