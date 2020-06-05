Pharr mobile testing site for COVID-19 to operate through Sunday

The COVID-19 mobile testing site in Pharr has extended its days of operation to Sunday.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, announced the site will be testing today through Sunday at the Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

Testing is being performed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and is expecting to last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo County who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment as soon as possible,” Gonzalez said. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

To be tested, individuals must be experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, sore throat, cough (dry or productive), headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and/or smell.

An appointment must be set at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.