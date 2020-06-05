Pharr freeway lane closures happening this weekend

The city of Pharr has announced single lane closures of the I-2 and I-69C main lains over the weekend as part of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

The closures are expected to take place on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The affected areas will be the inside shoulder and nearest travel lane of southbound I-69C between Alberta Road and Minnesota Road, as well as the inside shoulder and nearest travel lane of eastbound I-2 between Bicentennial Boulevard and 10th Street, according to a news release.

The closures are necessary in order to obtain elevation information for the highway’s signage, the release states.

All work is weather permitting.