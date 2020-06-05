Museum to host online discussion on race, the Valley, George Floyd

The Museum of South Texas History will host a virtual discussion on race, the Rio Grande Valley and current events — including the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police — this weekend.

The online discussion is part of MOSTHistory’s Sunday Speaker Series and will take place at 2 p.m. on June 7.

MOSTHistory CEO Franscisco Guajardo will moderate the panel, which will be broadcast via Facebook Live and will feature Drs. Beverley Ashley-Fridie and Albert Rodriguez, and Roseann Bacha-Garza.

Ashley-Fridie holds a doctorate in educational leadership and Bacha-Garza is the program manager of the Community Historical Archaeology Project with Schools program at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The discussion will focus on the sociocultural and political issues which have gripped the nation over the past few weeks. In addition to exploring the conversation of that macro reality, the panel will delve into the local history of race in South Texas, particularly as it has played out in the history of African Americans.

The panel will be streamed at MOSTHistory’s Facebook page — facebook.com/MOSTHistory/live — and viewers are encouraged to participate by posting comments and questions during the live stream.

In addition to Facebook, the panel discussion will be recorded and posted at www.mosthistory.org