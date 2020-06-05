Hidalgo County reported its 12th death related to the coronavirus disease Friday.

A 60-year-old Alamo man is the latest to die after testing positive for COVID-19, the county stated in a news release.

The man reportedly had underlying medical conditions.

“It’s hard as we confront the tragic news of another death in our community because of this disease,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the release. “I offer condolences to this man’s family and friends and I offer prayers that others see how dangerous this virus remains.”

Additionally, the county reported 22 new cases of the disease which included that of a second Hidalgo County employee.

The employee, who works in the county’s purchasing department, was ordered into isolation along with several other staff members who came in contact with that employee, the county stated.

They assured that the employee does not routinely have contact with the public but said that, out of an abundance of caution, the office where the employee worked will be sanitized.

No other details about the new cases in Hidalgo County were made available.

The county did announce, however, that no juries will be empaneled in the county until at least August 1.

In Starr County, four new cases were announced Friday, raising their total to 48.

The newly confirmed patients include two men, 17 and 24 years old, and two women, 65 and 47 years old, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Starr County currently has 21 active cases.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the number of active cases in Starr County.