HARLINGEN — The Valley’s tire-choked ditches, and some crowded garages, will get some relief Saturday with the annual Road to Recycling tire drop-off.

This year marks the fourth straight that the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council has led the tire cleanup charge, taking in more than 100,000 worn-out tires and seeing they are disposed of properly.

Around 45 counties and municipalities are partnering with the council for the tire recycling effort this year.

“Now that hurricane season is here, we want to make sure all the tires in ditches are pulled out and disposed of correctly, so that they don’t create flooding,” said Blanca Davila, director of community and economic development for the council.

What Davila is referring to is the tendency for tires to clog drainage ditches, which often leads to local flooding, which can even disrupting water flow in the regional floodway system.

Water-filled abandoned tires also are a disease reservoir since they are used by mosquitoes for breeding.

The rules are similar to previous years, with most drop-off sites limiting the number of tires to four, with no oversized truck or tractor tires accepted.

Residents dropping off tires must have an aid and proof of living in that area, such as the stub of a utility bill.

People dropping off tires for disposal need to go to the correct site only. They are listed on a map on the LRGVDC website under the “Road to Recycling” tab.

The impact of COVID-19 restrictions delayed the LRGVDC’s usual unveiling of the specifics of this year’s Road to Recycling efforts, which previously have coincided with Earth Day, which was April 22 this year.

But the LRGVDC is on track for Saturday’s event, and people participating are urged to continue to follow the advice of health organizations to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We urge everybody to use the CDC guidelines at drop-off sites,” Davila said.

Tires Sites Cities/Counties

2017 42,000 63 24

2018 16,800 42 24

2019 46,000 57 35