Updated at 6:44 p.m.

Starr County confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, raising their total to 43.

The newest case is of a woman in her 50s who was tested at a mobile testing site run by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Of the 43 cases, the county currently has 16 active cases.

In an unrelated case, Rio Grande City issued a statement via its Facebook page confirming that a city employee tested positive for the coronavirus and is at home recovering.

Those who are in closer contact with this employee are in self-isolation as a precautionary measure, according to the city.

“At this time, no other employees have presented symptoms or have come back with a positive test result,” the statement read.