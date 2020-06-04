Mobile testing site for COVID-19 to open in Pharr

A COVID-19 mobile testing will open in Pharr on Friday and Saturday, according to U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said in a news release that the mobile testing site will be at the Pharr Events Center, located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo, Live Oak or Duval Counties who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at these testing sites as soon as possible,” Gonzalez said in the release. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

To be tested, individuals must be experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, sore throat, cough (dry or productive), headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and/or smell.

An appointment must be set at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.