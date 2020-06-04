McALLEN — NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season has been canceled in a news release Thursday afternoon from the league office in New York City.

The NBA G League regular season, which was suspended March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to conclude on March 28.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” Abdur-Rahim said in a written statement. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

The NBA G League also announced that it would reveal end-of-season award winners, including the Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year, in the coming weeks.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the league’s defending champions who sit at 15-27 on the season, were in 12th place out of 13 Western Conference teams and had eight games remaining when the season was originally postponed.

amcculloch@themonitor.com