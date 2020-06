The Edinburg Police Department says the man stabbed at the Texas Inn on East Canton on Wednesday has died.

Police have two men in custody who had been treated for gunshot wounds, and one man involved in the shooting is at large, police said.

EdinburgĀ policeĀ are not releasing the victim’s name at this time as next of kin is still being notified.

Police say no other information will be released as the investigation is ongoing.