Edinburg man arrested in auto pedestrian crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday arrested an Edinburg man suspected in an auto-pedestrian crash that left at least one person dead.

Daniel Alberto Najera, 28, was arrested Thursday for allegedly failing to stop and render aid, resulting in death.

The crash occurred at about 10:17 p.m. on May 30, north of Edinburg on FM 2812 and Brushline Road.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking southbound on Brushline Road crossing FM 2812 when he was struck by Najera’s silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on FM 2812.

The 22-year-old man was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he died. His identity remains undisclosed, but the release revealed the victim was a Mexican national.

Najera was booked at the Hidalgo County Jail.