The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 24-year-old Saul Galindo Rodriguez for the death of 59-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez.

Authorities found Gonzalez dead in his vehicle on Sunday after his wife reported him missing.

The Mercedes man was found about 10 miles away from his home near Mile 1 East and Mile 10 North in rural Mercedes.

Rodriguez is charged with capital murder.