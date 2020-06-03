Sea Turtle, Inc. to reopen today

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Individuals, groups and families are now able to visit this local nonprofit’s residents and patients again.

After being closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sea Turtle, Inc. will reopen its facility today.

The facility opens Tuesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. and ticket sales end at 4:15 p.m.

According to Sea Turtle, Inc. marketing and public relations manager Sanjuana Zavala, the facility will reopen with reduced entry fees because there won’t be public feedings.

“Before, people were able to come in the morning and we had the feeding of our residents. In the afternoon we would have our patient feeding,” Zavala explained. “So to eliminate that gathering of people, we will now be doing our feedings on Facebook Live.”

Zavala went on to say people would still be able to visit Sea Turtle, Inc. to enjoy seeing the turtles in their tanks. The organization will also still be having talks about the animals.

The entry fee is $4 for children ages five through 17.

Adults’ entry fee is $8.

The entry fee for seniors aged 62 and older or any adult with a military ID is $5.

In an effort to protect staff, visitors and animals, Sea Turtle, Inc. will implement new policies.

Entry into the facility will be located at the Padre Blvd. entrance and the exit will be at its education center.

Face coverings are required while visiting the facility.

Some face coverings will be available for purchase for $1 at the entrance of Sea Turtle, Inc.

Transactions will only be done with credit and debit cards.

Hand sanitizing stations and hourly sanitizing of the facility will be in place.

Zavala said Sea Turtle, Inc. personnel are excited to reopen and hope everyone enjoys their visit at the facility.

“We missed everyone,” she said. “We’ve been closed for more than 70 days so we’re so used to having a lot of people and a lot of visitors here, but we want to make sure that we’re taking the appropriate measures for our visitors, staff and protect everyone’s families.”

If You Go

Sea Turtle, Inc.

ENTRY SALES — Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WHERE — 6617 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island

PHONE — (956) 761-4511.

WEBSITE — www.seaturtleinc.org