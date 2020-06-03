Pharr man accused of sharing ex’s nude photos faces charges

McALLEN — A Pharr man faces a state jail charge after he admitted to police he shared nude photos of a former significant other on social media, records show.

The complaint against Andres Valente Aparicio states the alleged victim contacted police in late April to report that he had shared lewd photos of her on social media.

“The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, (Aparicio), had posted two pictures of her on Facebook in which she was naked from the waist down. The victim reported that she didn’t send the photos to Mr. Aparicio and that she did not give him permission to post them publicly,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

In addition to posting the photos without her permission, the victim told officers that the 24-year-old man had also threatened to kill her and her children.

“The victim provided screen shots of the text messages,” the complaint stated.

About a month later, on May 27, Aparicio met with police at the McAllen Police Department and provided a statement to an investigator working the case.

“Mr. Aparicio was read his Miranda Warnings and stated that he understood his rights and agreed to waive them. Mr. Aparicio admitted to posting the victim’s nude photos and stated he was angry when he did it,” the complaint stated. “Mr. Aparicio was shown the screen shots of the messages in which he threatened to kill the victim and her children and he stated that he sent the messages out of anger because she wouldn’t let him see their daughter.”

Aparicio was subsequently charged with one count of harassment, a Class B misdemeanor, and one count of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, a state jail felony, records show.

If convicted of the state jail felony, Aparicio could face up to a year in county jail.