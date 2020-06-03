Hundreds turn out for peaceful protest at Linear Park

About 100 people are attending the Justice for George Floyd/Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest at Linear Park.

Many are carrying signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “We Will Not Be Silent.” They are also shouting out “No Peace” and shouting out Floyd’s name. They are also chanting “No Justice, No Peace.”

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The protesters plan to walk towards the Brownsville Police Department and the Cameron County Courthouse.

Organizers say the protest is being held to bring attention to the injustices in the U.S.