Edinburg woman pleads not guilty to murder

A 47-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in December waived her arraignment Monday and entered a not guilty plea.

Karla Marlen Deleon has been scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted the woman on May 12.

Prosecutors allege she shot and killed her husband, Hector Deleon, on Dec. 8, 2019.

In a probable cause affidavit, an investigator with the Edinburg Police Department says she confessed when authorities responded to the couple’s house at 713 E. Russell Road.

Authorities say they found Hector in the master bedroom lying on his back in a puddle of blood with a black revolver next to him.