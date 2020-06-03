Edinburg police investigating stabbing

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in the 1200 block of East Canton Road on Wednesday afternoon.

“As of now it is not known to be a fatal stabbing,” officer Arielle Benedict said. “The stab victim was alive when transported to the hospital.”

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area because of the active investigation.

Benedict said police are searching for a suspect.

“There is no active threat to our citizens at this time,” Benedict said.

Authorities are not releasing anymore information pending further investigation.