21st case of COVID-19 reported in Willacy Co.

Willacy County confirmed its 21st case of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

The new case is that of a woman in her 50s who acquired the virus through contact with another individual who previously tested positive, according to a news release from the Department of State Health Services.

The woman is currently isolated, the release stated, and DSHS is assisting the county in identifying individuals the patient may have come in contact with so that they may be isolated and monitored for symptoms.

The news comes after the 20th case was confirmed Tuesday morning, that of a woman in her 30s who contracted the coronavirus from an individual who previously tested positive.

The woman in her 30s, like the individual who is in her 50s, is also currently under isolation.