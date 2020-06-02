Willacy Co. confirms its second COVID-19 related death

Willacy County has confirmed its second death related to COVID-19 on a day that’s already proven active.

The county announced that a man in his 60s who had tested positive for the COVID-19 died on Saturday. He was being treated at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

The announcement comes on the same day that the county confirmed two more cases of COVID-19.

The new cases are that of a woman in her 50s who acquired the virus through contact with another individual who previously tested positive, and a woman in her 30s who contracted the coronavirus from an individual who previously tested positive, according to a news release from the Department of State Health Services.

The two new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 21. Both women are currently isolated, the release stated, and DSHS is assisting the county in identifying individuals the patient may have come in contact with so that they may be isolated and monitored for symptoms.