It might be time to dust off your umbrella.

The latest in a string of squalls rolled through Hidalgo County on Monday afternoon, knocking out power and prompting flood advisories, and it likely won’t be the last storm Rio Grande Valley residents see in the near future.

According to AEP Texas, more than 12,800 residents lost power in the Valley.

Mike Castillo, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Brownsville, said Monday afternoon that more storm clouds may be on the horizon.

“We’ve still got it in the forecast, at least for the next 24 to 48 hours we’ve still got some rain chances,” he said.

According to Castillo, the eastern two thirds of Hidalgo County are still rated as abnormally dry with a small sliver of moderate drought over the extreme eastern portion of the county. He says that may change when drought conditions are reassessed Thursday.

“The several rounds of rainfall that we’ve had over the past couple of weeks have helped ameliorate the drought conditions across most of the area,” he said. “The only area that hasn’t seen as much relief has been Cameron County and Brownsville area, but we’ve got some rain this past weekend and today, so I’m thinking those conditions will improve for the next update as well.”

Most of eastern South Texas has seen rainfall ranging from half an inch to isolated 3 inches of rain over the past week, Castillo said. McAllen residents saw from 1 to 3 inches of rain, while counties in western South Texas saw the largest downpours.

“For the past seven days most of the rainfall has fallen over the western portions of Deep South Texas, over Zapata and Jim Hogg, Brooks County,” Castillo said. “They’ve seen anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rainfall.”

Castillo says Valley residents stand a good chance of seeing a wet hurricane season as well. The National Weather Service expects a 60% chance of an above normal season, a 30% chance of a near normal season and a 10% chance of below normal season.

“We are looking for about 13 to 19 main storms; of those, six to 10 possible hurricanes, and of those three to six could be major category 3 or stronger hurricanes,” Castillo said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all going to be landfalling, but obviously with the higher numbers the potential for landfalling tropical storms or hurricanes is going to increase this season, but it just depends on the time of the season and how the weather patterns evolve during the hurricane season.”

Castillo says his office is currently tracking a new tropical depression that developed over the Yucatan Peninsula.

“Obviously, we’re going to be keeping an eye on that,” he said. “It’s going to be a couple of days. It’s not going to be 24 or 48 hours, it’s going to be some time before we know if it’s going to strengthen and when it’s going to make landfall, so we’ve got some time for that system.”