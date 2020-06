Tropical Depression No. 3 has now turned in to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Cristobal formed shortly before noon today in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center reports Cristobal has winds of approximately 35 mph and is traveling west at about 3 mph.

The storm is located about 140 miles west of Campeche, Mexico.

Cristobal is the third name Atlantic storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.