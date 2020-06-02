Pharr to distribute sandbags

The city of Pharr will be providing self-serve sandbags to residents in anticipation of inclement weather expected and at the start of the 2020 hurricane season.

The sandbags will be distributed from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

In order to receive the sandbags, residents must provide a Pharr proof of residency.

The sandbags will be limited to six per household and 12 per business. Residents must bag their own sandbags.

Distribution is at the Development and Research Center, located at 850 W. Dicker Road, Moore Baseball Park, located at 400 E. Moore Road, and the Pharr Events Center, located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.