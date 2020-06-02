New COVID-19 mobile testing site opening in Mission

A new COVID-19 mobile testing site will be opening Wednesday in Mission, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Testing for the coronavirus will be available Wednesday at the Veteran’s Memorial Pavilion, located at 300 S. Inspiration Road, in Mission.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo County and Mission who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at these testing sites as soon as possible,” Gonzalez stated. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

To be tested, individuals must be experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, sore throat, cough (dry or productive), headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and/or smell.

An appointment must be set at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.