Mission police recovered a male’s body near FM 495 and Los Ebanos Road on Tuesday morning.

Investigator Art Flores said a resident reported finding the individual in a canal.

Police aren’t identifying the man.

Flores said an autopsy will be conducted to determine whether there are any signs of foul play.

The call came in after 11 a.m.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the location of the discovery.