Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen to close for sewer installation

Storm sewer installation construction is prompting a road closure along Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen, beginning Monday, June 8.

The construction is part of the Bicentennial Boulevard extension project, according to a McAllen news release Tuesday.

In the release, the city announced that Freddy Gonzalez Drive will be closed to all through traffic between 23rd and Main streets.

The construction is going to continue through Wednesday, June 10. Residents will still be able to access their homes.

“Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area,” the release read. “Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.”

The status of this project can be checked by visiting the McAllen engineering department website at www.mcallen.net/bondupdates and clicking on the projects link.