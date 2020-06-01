Willacy County has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 19 confirmed cases in the county.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s both contracted the coronavirus from other confirmed cases; and a case of a woman in her 50s was community-related.

All three individuals are currently isolated.

In a separate news release, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that an employee of the jail division has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting symptoms.

The office stated the employee tested positive on May 26 and has been quarantined, the release read.

Three other employees reported symptoms Thursday and have been sent for testing. All three employees are also in quarantine.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office announced it has partnered with Willacy County Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Health to initiate a plan of action, which includes stricter safety and distancing practices.

Testing for the virus will also be administered to employees beginning Monday.

Inmate visitations remain closed, and all visitors to the jail will continue to be screened prior to entering the facility.