Starr County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Starr County is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37.

The county confirmed that two women have tested positive for the virus, ages 51 and 32.

One of the cases was travel-related, and the other was community spread.

One of the women was tested at the military facility mobile testing site, run by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.

No other information was immediately available.

The news comes after Willacy County confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 19 confirmed cases in the county.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s both contracted the coronavirus from other confirmed cases; and a case of a woman in her 50s was community-related.

All three individuals are currently isolated.

In a separate news release, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that an employee of the jail division has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting symptoms.

The office stated the employee tested positive on May 26 and has been quarantined, the release read.

Three other employees reported symptoms Thursday and have been sent for testing. All three employees are also in quarantine.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office announced it has partnered with Willacy County Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Health to initiate a plan of action, which includes stricter safety and distancing practices.

Testing for the virus will also be administered to employees beginning Monday.

Inmate visitations remain closed, and all visitors to the jail will continue to be screened prior to entering the facility.