New mobile testing site for COVID-19 to open in Hidalgo

A new COVID-19 mobile testing site was announced Monday by U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

In a news release, Gonzalez announced testing for COVID-19 will begin Tuesday at the Hidalgo Youth Center, located at 122 2nd Street in Hidalgo.

“I encourage those in Hidalgo County who have been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to make an appointment at these testing sites as soon as possible,” Gonzalez said in the release. “Please continue to practice proper social distancing guidelines and call your doctor if you are feeling unwell or have questions about COVID-19.”

To be tested, individuals must be experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, sore throat, cough (dry or productive), headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and/or smell.

An appointment must be set at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.