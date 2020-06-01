The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash which left at least one person dead.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. Saturday evening north of Edinburg on F.M. 2812 and Brushline Road.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking southbound on Brushline Road crossing F.M. 2812 when he was struck by a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on F.M. 2812.

The man was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he died. His identity has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.