Just before midnight Saturday, the wife of Gerardo Gonzalez received a call from her husband as he was making his way home from his shop — it was the last time she would hear from him.

On Sunday, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office found Gonzalez’s body less than 10 miles away from his home, hours after responding to his wife’s missing person report at around 7 a.m., a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Using cell phone records, deputies located Gonzalez’s body, found inside his vehicle, near Mile 1 East, and Mile 10 North in rural Mercedes.

At about 1:25 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office Tweeted out it had made the discovery of Gonzalez’s body and that foul play was suspected.

“The Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Specialists responded to the area to continue the investigation and process the scene for evidence. Investigators identified the body inside the vehicle as (Gonzalez), who had apparent visible injuries. An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” the release from the sheriff’s office states.

The investigation into the 59-year-old’s death remains ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.