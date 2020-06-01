Hidalgo County has reported its 11th COVID-19 related death and nine new confirmed cases of the virus.

In a news release, the county announced that a 60-year-old McAllen woman died Monday. The woman reportedly had a history of medical complications.

“Today’s tragic development illustrates the importance of the continued steps that we should be taking in protecting each other from the virus,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “We can all play a role in saving lives through physical distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing healthy behaviors. I extend my sincere condolences to this woman’s family.”

The nine new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 584 in the county.

The new cases include a Pharr man in his 50s and two Pharr women in their 70s and 50s; two Mission women in her 60s and 20s, a Weslaco man in his 20s, a San Juan man in his 20s, a Mercedes man in his 70s, and a man in his 70s from an undisclosed community.

Over in Cameron County, officials confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 all from Brownsville.

According to a news release, three women ages 39, 44, and 52; and two men ages 51 and 73 were community spread. A 5-year-old girl and four women ages 29, 47, 53 and 58; and two men ages 24 and 26, were linked to previous cases.

The new cases bring the COVID-19 tally to 776 in Cameron County.

There have also been an additional seven cases who have recovered. This raises the total number of recovered individuals to 566.

Starr County also reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37.

The county confirmed that two women have tested positive for the virus, ages 51 and 32.

One of the cases was travel-related, and the other was community spread.

One of the women was tested at the military facility mobile testing site, run by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.

No other information was immediately available.

The news came after Willacy County confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 there, bringing the total to 19 confirmed cases in the county.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s both contracted the coronavirus from other confirmed cases; and a case of a woman in her 50s was community-related.

All three individuals are currently isolated.

In a separate news release, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that an employee of the jail division has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting symptoms.

The office stated the employee tested positive on May 26 and has been quarantined, the release read.

Three other employees reported symptoms Thursday and have been sent for testing. All three employees are also in quarantine.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office announced it has partnered with Willacy County Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Health to initiate a plan of action, which includes stricter safety and distancing practices.

Testing for the virus will also be administered to employees beginning Monday.

Inmate visitations remain closed, and all visitors to the jail will continue to be screened prior to entering the facility.