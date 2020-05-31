Troopers investigating fatal auto-pedestrian collision

NEAR EDINBURG — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg Saturday night.

The collision occurred at about 10:17 p.m. near F.M. 2812 and Brushline Road, just north of Edinburg.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man who was killed was walking southbound on Brushline Road crossing F.M. 2812, while the driver behind the wheel of a gray or black Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling east on F.M. 2812.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene, and the injured man was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he later died. Troopers have not revealed his identity pending notification of family members.

The suspect vehicle was reportedly seen in the vicinity of Mile 20 and Engleman roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPS Office at 956-565-7600.