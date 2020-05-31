Uncategorized Photo Gallery: Local peacefully protest take place in the wake of the death of George Floyd Joel Martinez - May 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg Police watch as demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd on the side walk in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg City Hall on Saturday. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg City Hall on Saturday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Teen’s conviction upheld in Tiffany Galvan’s murder case Photo Gallery: New Pharr Safety Building Sea Turtle, Inc. personnel say nesting season is off to a “great start” Nine Valley hoops players earn TGCA Academic All-State Honors Brewer relaunches Texas classic Pearl beer