Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg Police watch as demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd on the side walk in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg City Hall on Saturday. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg City Hall on Saturday in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Demonstrators protest in the wake of the recent death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd in front of Edinburg city hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR