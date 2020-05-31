NEAR MERCEDES — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies found a man, who was previously reported missing, dead inside a vehicle early Sunday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a missing person at 7:11 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Sgt. Francisco Medrano.

Through further investigation, deputies found the 59-year-old man inside a vehicle south of Mile 10 North on Mile 1 East, just north of Mercedes.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced the investigation via Twitter on Sunday, but released few details as deputies continued to comb the potential crime scene.

The Major Crimes Unit and a crime scene specialist are currently investigating, and officials suspect foul play.