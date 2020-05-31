Hidalgo County health officials announced 15 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 575.

Twenty people have been hospitalized with complications from the virus, with three of them in intensive care units.

No one was released from isolation over the weekend, meaning there are still 219 active cases. A total of 10 have died as a result.

More than 13,900 tests have been conducted, with a large majority testing negative. However, there are still 3,793 test results pending.

The new cases include five Mission residents, including a man and a woman in their 70s, six people in their 20s — from San Juan, McAllen, Pharr, Edinburg and Alamo — a Pharr woman in her 60s, a Weslaco woman in her 40s, a Weslaco man in his 50s, and a Hidalgo woman in her 50s.