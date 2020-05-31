A Los Angeles resident who is a former Idea Public Schools teacher has been re-indicted on a charge of improper relationship with a student.

Marisela Mendoza Winn, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

It’s not immediately clear why she was re-indicted as the other case is sealed because it involves a minor.

The former Edinburg resident is accused by prosecutors of having a sexual relationship with a teenager while she was a teacher at McAllen IDEA.

Police arrested Winn Jan. 10, 2018, over allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Authorities said they found more than 5,000 pages of text messages between the then 38-year-old and the teen.

Investigators also said the teen told them about the sexual relationship he had with his former teacher.

A probable cause affidavit states the teen’s mother discovered the relationship and reported it to authorities.

That charging document also alleges that Winn attempted to talk the woman out of reporting the alleged improper relationship to authorities.

She remains free on a $60,000 bond.