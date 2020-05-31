But I will mostly remember Roy as a kind, gentle soul who was willing to listen and help.

— Eladio Jaimez

‘THE NICEST GUY I’VE EVER MET’

Anyone who has ever read the sports section of any of the Valley’s daily newspapers over the past 40-plus years knew who Roy Hess was.

His passing this past week was definitely heartbreaking. Like my good friend Eladio wrote, Roy truly leaves a legacy among the Valley sports community and beyond.

It seems like there are thousands who can rattle off a Roy Hess story or two, as evidenced by the outpouring this week on Facebook from coaches, readers and former colleagues. This is a surefire testament to the impact he had on the lives of many.

I was introduced to his work back when I would wake up early as a kid to buy the Saturday newspapers to read the previous night’s football news. I knew all of the sportswriters’ names and writing styles, and Roy’s was no exception.

Later, I was fortunate enough to forge my own career as a sportswriter at the Valley Morning Star, where I got to know Roy as a colleague during his Brownsville Herald days. He was one of several who showed this novice reporter the ropes and was always willing to help me out. I’ll never forget that.

He was kind, genuine, and — no exaggeration — probably the nicest guy I have met. Ever.

Many nights he’d slip into the Star newsroom to file a story, make some calls or just hang out with us. He’d listen to our banter, which always left him shaking his head and laughing along with us.

Roy could write it all, but his passions were boxing and soccer. Valley soccer will never be the same without Roy, however. He covered just about everything with just as much gusto.

I vividly remember a Los Fresnos-Weslaco High football playoff game at Bobby Lackey Stadium in 2005. Roy and I rode together to cover the big matchup, and there wasn’t much room in the press box in those days. So, Roy and I sat in the bleachers on the visitors’ side and covered the game from there. It was a treat. That night always stuck with me because it was what he was all about: dedication and finding a way to get the job done, no matter the situation.

Often times you’d see him make his way to the field or court after game, sometimes slowly. But he never stopped doing what he loved. Roy wasn’t going to over-jazz or try to “ESPN-ize” his stories. They were solid, factbased and to the point. He wasn’t out to make anyone look bad or bring attention to himself.

That was Roy.

I’ll part with this: Whenever you’d call Roy on the phone, he was always more than happy to chat.

“This is Roy,” he’d answer instead of a traditional “hello.” Always pleasant and cordial.