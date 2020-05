Rio Grande City woman in her mid-50s is the 34th case of COVID-19 in Starr County, confirmed Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority on Sunday morning.

This case is not related to the two cases in Rio Grande City announced by the county Saturday, which were later downgraded to “probable” cases by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This is the seventh case of the disease reported in the county this weekend.