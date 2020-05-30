UTRGV to reopen auxiliary services on Monday

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced this week that Campus Auxiliary Service operations will begin reopening services on campus starting Monday.

In an email sent to UTRGV students, the university confirmed changes implemented in order to keep students and employees safe.

“Preventive measures will be exercised including use of face coverings/masks, washing of hands, social distancing with floor markings, plexiglass barriers, de-densification by reducing to 25% occupancy, increased cleaning and disinfection practices and contactless service,” the email stated. “Some services will be provided on an appointment basis such as access to University Recreation or meeting room space in the Student Union. Virtual services and activities will continue to be available throughout the summer. Modifications may be implemented as conditions permit.”

Some services will continue to operate remotely through phone, email, and Skype/Zoom until further notice, such as Academic Advising.

Campus Stores & Vaquero Tech Centers located in Brownsville and Edinburg will be open on Monday and adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and institutional guidelines.

For more information about available campus operations, visit www.utrgv.edu/coronavirus/campus-operations.