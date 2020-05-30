Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: High school graduation ceremonies commence during pandemic Joel Martinez - May 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School valedictorian Destiny Duran as her makeup adjusted off stage during a graduation ceremony at PSJA stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sitting areas are taped off to promote social distancing for attendees during a Mission high School graduation ceremony at Tom Landry stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Family and friends stand at the edge of the football field as they attend a PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School graduation ceremony at PSJA stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School graduating seniors stand at the edge of the football field as they listen to speeches during their graduation ceremony at PSJA stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mission high School graduating seniors sit spaced apart during their graduation ceremony at Tom Landry stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School valedictorian Destiny Duran moves the tassel she walks across the stage to receive her diploma during a graduation ceremony at PSJA stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Emily Figaroa PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School graduating senior Emily Figaroa listens to speeches along with others during a graduation ceremony at PSJA stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) PSJA Thomas Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School graduating senior wears a message of hope as she listens to speeches with others during a graduation ceremony at PSJA stadium on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health officials hopeful of faster turnaround for COVID-19 test results Beach Park at Isla Blanca opens today with limited capacity Pharr cleaning canals ahead of hurricane season 70-year-old Los Fresnos man dies from COVID-19 SpaceX Starship prototype explodes